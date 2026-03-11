FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Trail Blazers On March 10

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 10. Miller's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 111-99 loss to the Suns on March 8, Miller had 11 points and nine rebounds. Miller is tops on his squad in points per game (20.6), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

