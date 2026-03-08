FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Square Off Against Suns On March 8

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 128-120 loss to the Heat on March 6. Miller paces his squad in points per game (20.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brandon Miller

