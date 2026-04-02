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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Suns On April 2

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, April 2. Miller's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller put up 25 points in his most recent game, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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