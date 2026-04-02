Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Suns On April 2

Miller put up 25 points in his most recent game, a 117-86 win over the Nets on March 31. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Suns are conceding 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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