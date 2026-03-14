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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Spurs On March 14

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 14. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11, Miller totaled 20 points, five assists and two steals. Miller is tops on his team in points per contest (20.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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