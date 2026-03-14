Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Spurs On March 14

In his last action, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11, Miller totaled 20 points, five assists and two steals. Miller is tops on his team in points per contest (20.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.9 points per contest.

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