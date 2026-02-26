Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Pacers On Feb. 26

Last time out on Feb. 24, Miller posted 23 points and two steals in a 131-99 win over the Bulls. Miller leads his squad in points per game (20.6), and averages 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pacers rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.2 points per game.

