Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Pacers On Feb. 26

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Miller's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Miller posted 23 points and two steals in a 131-99 win over the Bulls. Miller leads his squad in points per game (20.6), and averages 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Pacers rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

