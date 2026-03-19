FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Square Off Against Magic On March 19

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 19. Miller's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, Miller tallied 16 points. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.3), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Miller

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News