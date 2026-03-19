Brandon Miller And Hornets Square Off Against Magic On March 19

In his last appearance, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, Miller tallied 16 points. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.3), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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