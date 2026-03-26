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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Knicks On March 26

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 26. Miller's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Miller put up 13 points and six assists in a 134-90 win over the Kings. Miller is tops on his team in points per contest (20.3), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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