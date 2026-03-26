Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Knicks On March 26

In his last game on March 24, Miller put up 13 points and six assists in a 134-90 win over the Kings. Miller is tops on his team in points per contest (20.3), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Knicks are giving up 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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