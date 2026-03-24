Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Kings On March 24

Miller tallied 22 points in his last game, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121 points per contest.

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