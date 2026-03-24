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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Kings On March 24

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 24. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller tallied 22 points in his last game, a 124-101 win over the Grizzlies on March 21. Miller paces his team in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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