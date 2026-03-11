FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Kings On March 11

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Miller's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Miller put up 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers. Miller leads his team in points per contest (20.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Kings are allowing 120.9 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brandon Miller

