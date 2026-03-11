Brandon Miller And Hornets Face Kings On March 11

In his last game on March 10, Miller put up 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers. Miller leads his team in points per contest (20.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Kings are allowing 120.9 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

