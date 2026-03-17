Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Heat On March 17

In his last game on March 14, Miller recorded six points and six rebounds in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Miller is tops on his squad in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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