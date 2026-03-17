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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Heat On March 17

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 17. Miller's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Miller recorded six points and six rebounds in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Miller is tops on his squad in points per contest (20.4), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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