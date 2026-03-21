Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Grizzlies On March 21

Miller put up 25 points and eight assists in his last game, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19. Miller is tops on his squad in points per game (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies are giving up 118.6 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

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