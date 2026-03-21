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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Take On Grizzlies On March 21

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21. Miller's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Miller put up 25 points and eight assists in his last game, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19. Miller is tops on his squad in points per game (20.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Grizzlies are giving up 118.6 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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