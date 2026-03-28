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Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets • #24 SF

Brandon Miller And Hornets Face 76ers On March 28

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 28. Miller's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26, Miller tallied 21 points and eight rebounds. Miller leads his squad in points per game (20.3), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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