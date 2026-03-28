Brandon Miller And Hornets Face 76ers On March 28

In his most recent appearance, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26, Miller tallied 21 points and eight rebounds. Miller leads his squad in points per game (20.3), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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