Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Suns On March 22

In his most recent game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20, Ingram put up 19 points. Ingram paces his squad in points per contest (21.8), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

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