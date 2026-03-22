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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Suns On March 22

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20, Ingram put up 19 points. Ingram paces his squad in points per contest (21.8), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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