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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Suns On March 13

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ingram totaled 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last appearance, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11. Ingram is tops on his squad in points per contest (21.5), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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