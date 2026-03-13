Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Suns On March 13

Ingram totaled 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in his last appearance, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11. Ingram is tops on his squad in points per contest (21.5), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.0 points per contest.

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