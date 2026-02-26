Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Spurs On Feb. 25

In his most recent game, a 116-107 loss to the Thunder on Feb. 24, Ingram totaled 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ingram leads his squad in points per game (21.9), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.