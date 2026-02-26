FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Spurs On Feb. 25

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-107 loss to the Thunder on Feb. 24, Ingram totaled 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ingram leads his squad in points per game (21.9), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Ingram

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News