FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Rockets On March 10

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Ingram's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8, Ingram put up 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ingram paces his squad in points per game (21.7), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Ingram

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News