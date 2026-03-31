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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Pistons On March 31

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. Ingram's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ingram tallied 13 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27. Ingram leads his team in points per contest (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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