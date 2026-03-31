Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Pistons On March 31

Ingram tallied 13 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27. Ingram leads his team in points per contest (21.4), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.5 points per game.

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