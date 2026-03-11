Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 11

Last time out on March 10, Ingram posted nine points in a 113-99 loss to the Rockets. Ingram paces his team in points per contest (21.5), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

