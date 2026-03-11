FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 11

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Ingram posted nine points in a 113-99 loss to the Rockets. Ingram paces his team in points per contest (21.5), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 120.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brandon Ingram

