Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Nuggets On March 20

In his last game, a 139-109 win over the Bulls on March 18, Ingram put up 18 points and four assists. Ingram is tops on his team in points per game (21.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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