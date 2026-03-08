FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Mavericks On March 8

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 8. Ingram's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on March 5, Ingram totaled 14 points. Ingram is tops on his squad in points per contest (21.9), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are giving up 117.7 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandon Ingram

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News