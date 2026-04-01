Brandon Ingram And Raptors Square Off Against Kings On April 1

In his last action, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Ingram tallied 22 points. Ingram paces his squad in points per game (21.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per game.

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