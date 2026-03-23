Brandon Ingram And Raptors Face Jazz On March 23
Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Ingram's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 22, Ingram recorded six points and three blocks in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Ingram is tops on his team in points per contest (21.6), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 124.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.