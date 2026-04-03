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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Grizzlies On April 3

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 3. Ingram's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ingram put up 22 points in his last appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Ingram leads his squad in points per game (21.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are conceding 119.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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