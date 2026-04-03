Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Grizzlies On April 3

Ingram put up 22 points in his last appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Ingram leads his squad in points per game (21.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are conceding 119.5 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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