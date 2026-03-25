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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Clippers On March 25

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 25. Ingram's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Ingram posted six points and three blocks in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Ingram paces his team in points per game (21.6), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Clippers are conceding 112.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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