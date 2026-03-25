Brandon Ingram And Raptors Play Clippers On March 25

Last time out on March 22, Ingram posted six points and three blocks in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Ingram paces his team in points per game (21.6), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Clippers are conceding 112.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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