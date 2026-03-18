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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 18. Ingram's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ingram totaled 34 points in his last action, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15. Ingram leads his squad in points per game (21.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120.0 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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