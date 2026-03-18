Brandon Ingram And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

Ingram totaled 34 points in his last action, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15. Ingram leads his squad in points per game (21.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120.0 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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