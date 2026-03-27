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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25, Podziemski put up 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Podziemski is tops on his team in points per contest (13.1), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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