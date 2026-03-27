Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27

In his most recent action, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25, Podziemski put up 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Podziemski is tops on his team in points per contest (13.1), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.9 points per game.

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