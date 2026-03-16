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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 16

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 16. Podziemski's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on March 15, Podziemski totaled 25 points, six assists and two steals. Podziemski is tops on his squad in points per game (13.0), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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