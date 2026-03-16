Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 16

In his most recent game, a 110-107 loss to the Knicks on March 15, Podziemski totaled 25 points, six assists and two steals. Podziemski is tops on his squad in points per game (13.0), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per game.

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