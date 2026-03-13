Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 13

In his last appearance, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Podziemski put up nine points, seven assists and two steals. Podziemski leads his team in points per contest (12.6), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

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