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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 13

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 13. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10, Podziemski put up nine points, seven assists and two steals. Podziemski leads his team in points per contest (12.6), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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