Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Thunder On March 7

In his most recent game, a 115-113 win over the Rockets on March 5, Podziemski totaled 26 points and nine rebounds. Podziemski paces his squad in points per contest (12.6), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.