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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Take On Spurs On April 1

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 1. Podziemski's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Podziemski put up 23 points and two steals in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Podziemski leads his squad in points per contest (13.3), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.3 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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