Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Take On Spurs On April 1

In his last game on March 29, Podziemski put up 23 points and two steals in a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets. Podziemski leads his squad in points per contest (13.3), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.3 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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