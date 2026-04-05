Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Rockets On April 5

Podziemski put up 25 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2. Podziemski paces his squad in points per game (13.5), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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