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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Rockets On April 5

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 5. Podziemski's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Podziemski put up 25 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers on April 2. Podziemski paces his squad in points per game (13.5), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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