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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Take On Pistons On March 20

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 20. Podziemski's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Podziemski put up 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-99 loss to the Celtics on March 18. Podziemski is tops on his squad in points per game (12.9), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.7 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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