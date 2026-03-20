Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Take On Pistons On March 20

Podziemski put up 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-99 loss to the Celtics on March 18. Podziemski is tops on his squad in points per game (12.9), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.7 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.