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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Play Nets On March 25

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 25. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23, Podziemski had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Podziemski paces his team in points per contest (12.9), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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