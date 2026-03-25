Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Play Nets On March 25

In his last game, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23, Podziemski had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Podziemski paces his team in points per contest (12.9), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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