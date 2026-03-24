Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Mavericks On March 23

In his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Podziemski totaled five points. Podziemski leads his team in points per game (12.8), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 118.7 points per contest.

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