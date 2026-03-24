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Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Mavericks On March 23

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23. Podziemski's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Podziemski totaled five points. Podziemski leads his team in points per game (12.8), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 118.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

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