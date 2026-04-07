FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Kings On April 7

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, April 7. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Podziemski put up 18 points in a 117-116 loss to the Rockets. Podziemski is tops on his team in points per contest (13.5), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News