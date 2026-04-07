Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Face Kings On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Podziemski put up 18 points in a 117-116 loss to the Rockets. Podziemski is tops on his team in points per contest (13.5), and averages 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.2 points per contest.

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