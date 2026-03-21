Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Play Hawks On March 21
Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 21. Podziemski's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20, Podziemski had 15 points and six rebounds. Podziemski is tops on his team in points per game (13.0), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.