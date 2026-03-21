Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Play Hawks On March 21

In his last game, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20, Podziemski had 15 points and six rebounds. Podziemski is tops on his team in points per game (13.0), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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