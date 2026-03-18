Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Celtics On March 18

Podziemski tallied 10 points in his most recent action, a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16. Podziemski paces his team in points per game (13.0), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Celtics are giving up 107.1 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.