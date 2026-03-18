FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors • #2 SG

Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Square Off Against Celtics On March 18

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 18. Podziemski's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Podziemski tallied 10 points in his most recent action, a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16. Podziemski paces his team in points per game (13.0), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Celtics are giving up 107.1 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brandin Podziemski

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News