Brandin Podziemski And Warriors Take On Bulls On March 10

Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. Podziemski's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Podziemski totaled 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9. Podziemski paces his squad in points per game (12.7), and averages 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.8 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

