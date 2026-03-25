FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks • #9 FC

Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 25

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. Portis' points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23, Portis tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Portis paces his squad in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.0 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Portis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News