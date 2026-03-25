Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 25

In his last appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23, Portis tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Portis paces his squad in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.0 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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