Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Suns On March 21

Portis had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19. Portis leads his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.2 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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