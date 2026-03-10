FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks • #9 FC

Bobby Portis And Bucks Face Suns On March 10

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Portis' points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Portis had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8. Portis paces his squad in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 13.3 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Suns are conceding 111.0 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Portis

