Bobby Portis And Bucks Face Suns On March 10
Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Portis' points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Portis had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8. Portis paces his squad in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 13.3 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Suns are conceding 111.0 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.
