Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Jazz On March 7

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Portis' points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Portis recorded 13 points in a 131-113 loss to the Hawks. Portis paces his team in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 13.3 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

