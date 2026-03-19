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Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks • #9 FC

Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Jazz On March 19

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, March 19. Portis' points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Portis tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Portis leads his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Portis

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