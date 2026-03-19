Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Jazz On March 19

Portis tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Portis leads his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.2 points per contest.

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