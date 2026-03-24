Bobby Portis And Bucks Square Off Against Clippers On March 23

Last time out on March 19, Portis recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 128-96 loss to the Jazz. Portis paces his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 113.0 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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