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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Face Warriors On March 16

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 16. Coulibaly's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Coulibaly posted 12 points and two blocks in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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