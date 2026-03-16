Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Face Warriors On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Coulibaly posted 12 points and two blocks in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per game.

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