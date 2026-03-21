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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Thunder On March 21

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 21. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Coulibaly put up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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