Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Thunder On March 21

Last time out on March 16, Coulibaly put up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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