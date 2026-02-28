FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Square Off Against Raptors On Feb. 28

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. Coulibaly's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Coulibaly posted 10 points in a 126-96 loss to the Hawks. Coulibaly is averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News