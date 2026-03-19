Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Pistons On March 19

Coulibaly had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on March 16. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

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