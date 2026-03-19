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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Pistons On March 19

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 19. Coulibaly's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Coulibaly had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on March 16. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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