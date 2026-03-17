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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Pistons On March 17

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. Coulibaly's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Coulibaly put up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.8 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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