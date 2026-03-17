Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Take On Pistons On March 17

In his last game on March 16, Coulibaly put up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.8 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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