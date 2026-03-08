FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Pelicans On March 8

Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 8. Coulibaly's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Coulibaly put up 17 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 122-112 loss to the Jazz on March 5. Coulibaly is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News