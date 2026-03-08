Bilal Coulibaly And Wizards Play Pelicans On March 8
Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 8. Coulibaly's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Coulibaly put up 17 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 122-112 loss to the Jazz on March 5. Coulibaly is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.